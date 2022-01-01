Create highly expressive, nuanced performances by incorporating rich emotions into your narrative. Dial in the precise level of intensity.
Sit in the director’s chair. Shape scenes with full control over voice performance parameters.
Take your content to a higher level by generating realistic shouts – without straining an actor’s voice.
Deliver production-quality voice content with fast exports of uncompressed WAV files.
Disruptive technology must be matched with sophisticated security. Our disclosure process and detection capabilities enable us to enforce usage restrictions throughout the lifecycle of each client’s projects.
We also strive to ensure only ethical use of our technology. In accordance with the Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI, we make sure our algorithms are never trained on publicly available data without the voice owner’s permission.